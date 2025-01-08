Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Gyalo, a prominent Tibetan activist, educational sociologist, and expert on China's assimilation policies in Tibet, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Dharamshala and highlighted several Chinese threats to Tibet, as per Central Tibetan Administration.

According to the reports, during his meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, dGyalo shared critical insights into the ongoing threats to Tibet's cultural, religious, and educational systems posed by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies.

Gyalo, a leading researcher on Tibet's socio-political landscape, focused on the CCP's restrictive measures, particularly those targeting Tibetan religion and education. He expressed deep concern about the Chinese government's interference in Tibet's monastic life, including policies designed to sever historical and spiritual ties between central monasteries and their regional branches. He explained how this strategy is part of a broader effort to weaken Tibetan identity and ensure complete control over religious practices in the region.

CTA further reported that Gyalo highlighted the proliferation of colonial-style boarding schools across Tibet. These schools, which prioritise the Chinese language and ideologies, have raised alarms among Tibetans about their role in eroding traditional Tibetan culture and education. The closure of Tibetan institutions, such as the Ragya Sherig Norling Educational Institute, was also discussed as a significant loss for preserving Tibetan culture and knowledge.

A key point of the meeting was Gyalo's research on Tibet's historical monastic connections, particularly in the U-Tsang, Dotoe, and Domey provinces. He pointed out that Tibetan monasteries in U-Tsang had traditionally served as key links connecting monastic branches across Tibet, fostering a unified spiritual and cultural network. Gyalo lamented how the CCP's policies have disrupted these long standing connections, further isolating Tibetan communities, as reported by CTA.

Gyalo also spoke about His Holiness the Dalai Lama's unwavering encouragement, which has inspired him to continue his advocacy for Tibet and its people. The meeting underscored the urgent need for international attention to the CCP's ongoing assimilation policies, which threaten to erase Tibet's unique cultural and religious heritage. (ANI)

