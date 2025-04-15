Grok will soon get new features that will allow users to get more experience out of the artificial intelligence developed by Elon Musk's xAI. The Grok new feature update will include a 'Translator' preset in voice mode. The Grok voice mode will help users translate other languages into English or their preferred ones in real time. Besides, the Grok app on iOS will soon get a 'Search Autocomplete' feature. DolphinGemma: Google Launches New LLM Trained on Dolphin Sounds To Advance Scientific Discovery and Interspecies Communication.

Grok Voice Mode to Get Real-Time Translation Feature

Grok will get a “Translator” preset on its voice mode. Finally someone is going to tackle this use case properly. pic.twitter.com/9tKDvHcrpV — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 14, 2025

Grok New Feature 'Search Autocomplete' Coming Soon on iOS App

Grok iOS App will also get Search Autocomplete: pic.twitter.com/KpCBHuqFo7 — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)