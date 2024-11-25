Toronto [Canada], November 25 (ANI): The Hindu Student Council (HSC) Canada hosted a meet-and-greet session at OCAD University Toronto, bringing together Hindu student leaders from various campuses to share their experiences and challenges.

The members of the HSC gathered on Sunday evening along with the Hindu student leaders of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and the Hindu Forum of Canada.

During the event, the students shared their challenges in terms of facing Hinduphobia and shared their struggles and achievements in establishing their rightful space in academia.

Hindu Student leaders from different campuses also expressed their concerns about negative stereotypes created due to strained relations between India and Canada. Following the event, the students also chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' in their Puja Room.

While speaking with ANI, one of the students said, "Hindu Students Council is the largest pan-Hindu youth organisation in North America and it is important because it provides Hindus with the safe space on campuses to express their Dharma, to practise their culture and become young strong leaders."

Another student named Khushi said, "Hindu Students Council is important because it gives a place to grow, and we teach them how to be the next generation of strong Hindu leaders, how to speak up for ourselves, all while celebrating our rich diversity, our rich culture on campuses. We also make sure that Hindu students have the resources to present Hindu Dharma in the best light possible. It's (Hindu Students Council) a space where we go by three values -- Empowerment, Awareness and Seva."

Another student said, "I believe that the Hindu Students Council is important because it provides the opportunity for not only the youth but for everyone to have an opportunity to learn about the Hindu Dharm, learn about our culture, learn about the religion, and so, attending these events will give the youth an opportunity to learn about the religion.

Hindu Students Council is a diverse community of students and young professionals which provides opportunities to foster well-being and cultivate personal growth and empowerment based on values rooted in Hindu culture. (ANI)

