Taipei [Taiwan], November 21 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Monday and detected 11 aircraft and eight vessels.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the aircraft and vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8). Nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Chinese incursion in the Taiwan strait has risen.

The MND detected 14 Chinese aircraft and six vessels on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese MND said in a post on X, "14 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Taiwan stepped up security on its maritime borders.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Always standing on the front line of defending our maritime borders."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.

Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson shared the joint statment on X, and wrote, "Presidential Office responds to joint statement following trilateral meeting of US, Japanese, and Australian defence ministers." (ANI)

