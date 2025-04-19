The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a 24-hour shutdown of the water supply in Mumbai on X, today, April 19, due to a leak in a 1,200 mm diameter pipeline at Amar Mahal Junction. The leak occurred during ongoing Metro construction work, leading to urgent repair operations. The affected areas, primarily in the eastern suburbs and parts of the island city, will face water disruptions. These areas include Parel, Sewri, Matunga, Sion, Dadar, Kurla, Govandi, Mankhurd, and Chembur, among others. Residents have been advised to store sufficient water and use it judiciously during the interruption. The BMC assured that once the repairs are completed, the water supply will be gradually restored. Mumbai: Water Cut To Be Announced Soon? Stock in 7 Lakes Supplying Water to City Drop to 30.24%, Rapid Evaporation Due to High Temperatures Major Concern.

Mumbai Water Cut: 24-Hour Supply Halt in Key Areas

💧मेट्रोचे काम सुरू असताना अमर महल जंक्शन येथील १२०० मिलीमीटर व्यासाच्या जलवाहिनीला गळती उद्भवली ⚒️दुरुस्तीसाठी जलवाहिनी २४ तास बंद करण्याची आवश्यकता🔧 🚰एम पूर्व, एम पश्चिम,एन, एल, एफ उत्तर विभागातील काही भागात पाणीपुरवठा बंद राहणार 💧एफ दक्षिण विभागातील काही भागात… pic.twitter.com/xOZ1RBcYQJ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 19, 2025

