Elon Musk's xAI could introduce a new tier to SuperGrok, called "SuperGrok Legacy." The users shared the SuperGrok Legacy code found in the snippet, hinting at a possible launch sooner. xAI may introduce an improved version of SuperGrok or add some new features. However, the tier will be accessible for those with a Grok paid subscription. Copilot Merchant Program: Microsoft Introduces New AI-Powered Programme To Help Sellers Enhance Customers’ Shopping Experience and Boost Sales.

SuperGrok Legacy Likely Coming Soon to Paid Subscribers

PREVIEW: It looks like SuperGrok could be getting new tiers. https://t.co/qxngjBz2bt — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)