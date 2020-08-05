Washington DC [US], Aug 5 (ANI): Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said that Beijing hopes to avoid a confrontation with Washington over the issue of the closure of consulates recently.

"I do not think a new Cold War would serve anybody's interest," the ambassador was quoted as saying on Tuesday during an online event according to Sputnik.

"It was really unfortunate for the US to close the consulate," he said, adding that Beijing was forced to respond on Washington's decision.

US had last month ordered China to shutter its consulate in Houston over spying allegations. China retaliated by ordering the US to close its consulate in Chengdu.

According to Sputnik report, the ambassador said China is ready to solve dispute over the South China Sea through negotiations with other countries.

Relations between US and China have deteriorated in recent past over several issues including South China Sea, human rights violations in Xinjiang and an imposition of national security law in Hong Kong. (ANI)

