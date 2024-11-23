Washington DC [US], November 23 (ANI): President-elect Donald Trump has named 56-year-old Lori Chavez-DeRemer as his nominee to lead the US Labour Department.

In a statement issued by Trump, he announced, "I am proud to hereby nominate Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer, from the Great State of Oregon, as United States Secretary of Labour".

He added, "I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs. Together, we will achieve historic cooperation between Business and Labour that will restore the American Dream for Working Families".

Trump's electoral campaign had given impetus to supporting American businesses. In his statement, he said, "Lori's strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labour Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success - Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger and more Prosperous than ever before!"

As per the statement issued by Trump Lori Chavez-DeRemer started her public service career in 2002 on the Happy Valley Parks Committee, where she helped build the Happy Valley 4th of July Festival that it is today. Later, she won a seat on the Happy Valley City Council and became City Council President.

As a potential Labor secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would oversee the Labour Department's workforce and its budget and put forth priorities that impact workers' wages, health, safety and ability to unionize, and employers' rights to fire employees, among other responsibilities.

As per CBS News, Chavez-DeRemer is one of a few House Republicans to endorse the "Protecting the Right to Organize" or PRO Act that would allow more workers to conduct organizing campaigns and would add penalties for companies that violate workers' rights. The act would also weaken "right-to-work" laws that allow employees in more than half the states to avoid participating in or paying dues to unions that represent workers at their places of employment.

She was elected Mayor in 2010, becoming Happy Valley's first female and Latina Mayor. She was re-elected in 2014. In 2022, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Oregon's 5th Congressional District and is one of the first Latinas and the first Republican woman elected to Congress from the state of Oregon.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025. (ANI)

