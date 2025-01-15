Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is concluding a diplomatic visit to Europe this evening, following the development in the negotiations for the release of the Israelis held hostage in Gaza.

During the visit, he met in Italy with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Taiani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. Sa'ar was also scheduled with the President of the Parliament Lorenzo Fontana and with the members of the Italy-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association. In addition, there was a meeting with dozens of influencers and opinion leaders for Israel in Italy and interviews for the local media.

Also Read | Bangladesh Commission Suggests Dropping ‘Secularism’, ‘Socialism’ From Constitution; Proposes Bicameral House.

Following the progress in negotiations for a deal for the release of the hostages, Sa'ar canceled the rest of his European mission which was due to continue tomorrow in Hungary.

He will return to Israel Wednesday night in order to participate in the discussions and votes expected in the security cabinet and the government on the issue. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | TikTok Ban: List of Countries Where ByteDance's Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)