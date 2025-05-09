OpenAI announced that users (developers) could now connect their GitHub repositories for in-depth research using ChatGPT. The Sam Altman-run artificial intelligence company stated that users can start by asking a question, after which the deep research agent would read and search the repository's source code and pull requests (PRs). OpenAI added that ChatGPT's deep research feature will then generate a detailed report complete with citations. OpenAI's Rollout of ChatGPT Memory Improvements to Plus and Pro Users in EEA, UK, Switzerland and Other Regions Fully Complete.

OpenAI Allows Connecting Github Repository to Deep Research in ChatGPT

Deep research for your codebase: https://t.co/oXSpbpgQTK — Greg Brockman (@gdb) May 9, 2025

