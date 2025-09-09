New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported.

President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

The appeal comes after days of violent demonstrations that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured when security forces opened fire on protesters outside the Federal Parliament.

Demonstrators later stormed key government institutions, including the parliament building and the Office of the President at Shital Niwas.

Nepali Army had also issued a public request urging citizens, especially the youth, to exercise restraint and safeguard the nation's historical and cultural heritage, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office in Dang has imposed a curfew in major market areas on Tuesday in view of the violent protest across the nation, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Chief District Officer Bishwa Prakash Aryal informed that the order was issued after protests turned violent, leading to arson and vandalism of public property, government offices and private assets.

The curfew bans movement gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, meetings and sit-ins in an attempt to neutralise the protests, the Kathmandu post reported.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. The India embassy also provides emergency contact numbers for those facing any urgent situation or requiring assistance.

In addition to the helpline number, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also issued an email for assistance.

Over the past two days, these Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. The government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent. (ANI)

