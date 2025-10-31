Canberra [Australia], October 31 (ANI): India and Australia discussed expanding military cooperation in areas such as amphibious operations and unmanned aircraft systems during the latest Army-to-Army Staff Talks, which were held in Canberra from October 29 to 31, 2025. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional peace and stability, the Indian Army said.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional peace and stability. The Indian delegation also paid homage at the Australian War Memorial and visited the Royal Military College, Duntroon.

The meeting followed the 15th India-Australia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, which was also held in Canberra earlier this week. During the two-day counterterrorism meeting from October 29 to 30, both countries reaffirmed their strong resolve to combat terrorism, violent extremism, and radicalisation across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

According to a press statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs, the session was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter-Terrorism) at the MEA, and Gemma Huggins, Australia's Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism.

In an X post Huggins wrote, "Australia and India remain committed partners in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. We valued the strong and ongoing collaboration demonstrated at the 15th annual Australia-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group."

Officials from both nations reviewed the emerging domestic, regional, and global terrorism landscape, emphasising stronger cooperation in law enforcement, judicial coordination, and maritime security. Both sides condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, with Australia reiterating its "support and solidarity with India.

The talks also recognised the increasing use of digital platforms by terror groups. India and Australia agreed on the need for timely information sharing and collective efforts to counter online radicalisation and the misuse of technology for terrorist activities.

Both sides reaffirmed their cooperation at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, FATF, Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and within the QUAD framework to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

During the visit, the Indian delegation also met officials from Australia's Federal Police Counter Terrorism Unit, National Emergency Management Agency, and Maritime Border Command, and reviewed operational coordination at the Australian Watch Office and Crisis Centre.

The two countries agreed to hold the next JWG meeting in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

