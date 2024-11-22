Jerusalem, November 22: Israel has eliminated the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group's rocket unit, Khaled Abu-Daka, according to a joint IDF and Israel Security Forces (Shin Bet) statement.

The statement added that Abu-Daka was targeted yesterday as he operated in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian zone in central Gaza. On October 7 and in the days since Abu-Daka oversaw rocket fire toward southern border communities. Israel-Palestine Conflict: IDF Strikes Kill 12 in Gaza as Arrests Made Over Flares Fired at Benjamin Netanyahu's Home.

Before the strike, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, accurate intelligence, and aerial surveillance, according to the statement.

