Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces targeted Hamas terrorists exploiting Gaza's Salah ad-Din Highway, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday. The 45 km road runs the length of the Strip from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to the Erez Crossing in northern Gaza and is a primary route for humanitarian aid deliveries.

According to the IDF, the attack on Hamas took place far from the movement of trucks without affecting the continuity of aid.

Also Read | Balochistan Terror Attack: Suicide Bomb Blast Kills 5 Security Personnel in Turbat Province; BLA Claims Responsibility.

Separately, Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza carrying four armed Hamas terrorists.

The IDF also said on Saturday that soldiers in the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit located and dismantled an underground tunnel route containing a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in central Gaza.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

The complex contained several lathes, as well as processing and cutting machines used, among other things, for the production of weapons. Military equipment was also seized.

The troops also discovered underground tunnels fitted with blast-resistant doors and utility rooms used by Hamas.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)