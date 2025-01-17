Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who serves as the Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee, said he will resign from the government after it passes the ceasefire agreement.

The other day I went to the house of one of the parents of the kidnapped women who will be released in this deal. I knocked on the door, and my heartbeat was also beating fast. He opened it, and I just hugged him. We sat together and cried. I told him I was going to oppose the deal that would bring his daughter back. I explained to him how unbearable the decision was. I also explained to him how much I wanted his daughter home. Don't envy us," the Otzma Yehudit lawmaker said.

"This deal, as described, is not in line with a conscientious imperative," Wasserlauf added. "Its long-term meaning is disastrous, which God forbid will cost us a lot of blood."

The Cabinet is due to ratify the ceasefire agreement on Saturday night. (ANI/TPS)

