Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): In his first call with a foreign leader since the Taliban took control of Kabul, US President Joe Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan.

The two agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.

"President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan. They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort," the White House's statement read.

"They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans. They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach," it added.

According to a statement issued by UK Prime Minister's Office, Boris Johnson stressed the importance of not losing the gains made in Afghanistan over the last 20 years during the phone call with Biden.

The Prime Minister outlined UK plans including increased humanitarian aid to the region and resettlement of refugees.

Afghanistan descended into chaos after the Taliban took control of the capital city, Kabul and the government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

