London, Nov 22 (AP) London's Gatwick Airport evacuated part of its South Terminal on Friday as a precaution while it investigates a security incident.

The airport said in a statement on X that no one will be able to enter the South Terminal while the incident is ongoing.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah War: 47 Killed, 22 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon's Baalbek-Hermel.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the airport said in a statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)