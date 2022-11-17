Male, November 17: India has expressed gratitude to Maldives for the repatriation of mortal remains of eight Indian nationals who lost their lives in a fire incident that took place in Male. Eight Indians were among the 10 people who died in a fire incident at a garage in M Nirufehige on November 10.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the High Commission of India in Maldives said, "Fire incident in Male: Mortal remains of all 8 Indian nationals, who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, have been repatriated to India. We thank Maldivian authorities for their support in this regard." Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Strikes Hits Ukraine's Southern Odesa Region, City of Dnipro First Time in Weeks.

Police received reports regarding the incident at 12:17 am (local time) while Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) was informed regarding the incident at around 12:30 am (local time), Avas reported. Fire and rescue teams reached the spot by 12:33 am (local time) and the fire was completely contained by 4:34 am (local time).

The sources revealed that some of the deceased people were trapped in their rooms and bathrooms, the Avas report said. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) assisted the victims and the people who have been evacuated from nearby buildings. Maldives Fire: Nine Indians Killed In Massive Blaze In Male.

Ibrahim Rasheed, Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF)'s Fire and Rescue Service Commander, said that the incident happened in a building where a large number of Indian, Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi migrant workers lived, as per the report. Earlier on November 10, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted, "Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives in a fire incident in Male today. Full details regarding Indians being ascertained by the High Commission who are contacting affected families."

In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said that he had received call from his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid to offer condolences over the loss of lives and assured full support. Jaishankar tweeted, "Received a call from FM @abdulla_shahid expressing condolences and assuring full support. High Commission is closely working with Maldivian authorities on this matter. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, met the evacuated Indian nations and assured full assistance.

On November 10, Indian High Commission to Maldives tweeted, "HC @AmbMunu, along with Mission officials, met the evacuated Indian nationals. They were assured of all possible assistance. We thank Maldivian authorities, NGOs and community members who have been providing necessary support to the evacuees."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)