New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Indian Navy vessels, INS Tir and INS Sujata, are set to participate in the second edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania (IMT) tri-Lateral (TRILAT) exercise from March 21-29, the Ministry of Defence informed through an official release on Thursday.

The first edition of the IMT TRILAT exercise was conducted in October 22, and saw the participation of INS Tarkash with the Tanzanian and Mozambique navies.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former High School Teacher Supplied Vapes, Alcohol to Students Before Sexually Assaulting Them; Arrested After Her Mother Files Complaint.

The current edition of the exercise is planned in two phases. As part of the harbour phase, which is scheduled from March 21-24, Naval ships Tir and Sujata will engage with the other participating navies at the ports of Zanzibar (Tanzania) and Maputo (Mozambique), the Defence Ministry release said.

This phase would begin with a Planning Conference followed by the conduct of joint harbour training activities like Damage Control, Fire Fighting, Visit Board Search and Seizure procedures, Medical Lectures, Casualty Evacuation and Diving operations, the release added.

Also Read | Antibiotics From India for Use in Animals Seized in UK.

The sea phase of the exercise is scheduled from March 24-27, which will cover the practical aspects of countering asymmetric threats, Visit Board Search and Seizure procedures, boat handling, manoeuvres and firing exercise, the MoD informed further.

A joint EEZ surveillance is also planned during the sea phase. The exercise will conclude with a joint debrief scheduled at Nacala (Mozambique).

During the harbour stay, Indian naval ships would be open for visitors and partake in sports and cultural exchanges with host navies.

Training visits for sea trainees of 106 Integrated Officers Training Course are also planned at the respective ports, according to the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)