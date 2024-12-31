Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday sentenced Gilgit-Baltistan's former chief minister Khalid Khurshid Khan to 34 years in prison for threatening the region's security agencies.

Cases of sedition and terrorism were registered against Khan following a protest in July 2024, where he was accused of delivering a threatening speech.

The Anti-Terrorism Court No. 1 of Gilgit-Baltistan stated in its ruling that according to the prosecution, Khan had threatened the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, police personnel, and intelligence agencies during the protest in Gilgit on July 26, 2024. The former chief minister reportedly claimed he would not spare anyone if he came to power again.

The case further alleged that Khan incited violence against sensitive institutions.

After the case was registered, a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed, which found Khan guilty.

Khan is currently absconding.

The court said in its verdict that during the case proceedings, the prosecution was able to prove the allegations against Khan, leading to him being sentenced to 34 years in prison and fined under various sections.

In addition to the lengthy sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on the politician and ordered the police to arrest him and implement his sentence.

The court also ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to block his computerised national identity card, further complicating his legal situation.

His party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gilgit-Baltistan, refused to accept the court's decision and announced that the struggle against oppression would continue.

Earlier, Khan became the Chief Minister of the region during the PTI regime. He had served as the Chief Minister from 2020 until his disqualification in July 2023 over a fake degree case.

