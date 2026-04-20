Karachi [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Civil society groups, students, political activists, and relatives of Fahmeeda Laghari gathered outside the Karachi Press Club, voicing strong concerns over the handling of the investigation into the reported suicide of the young medical student in the Mirpurkhas area of Karachi.

Protesters accused authorities of failing to carry out a transparent, impartial, and thorough inquiry, while also neglecting to apprehend individuals named by the victim's family, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, demonstrators demanded immediate action, including arrests and strict action against the alleged perpetrators, and the establishment of functional anti-harassment committees across educational institutions.

Qazi Khizar, vice chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), confirmed that members of HRCP, the Aurat Foundation, and student groups had joined the protest at the request of Laghari's family.

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Meanwhile, workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including several women, also staged a separate demonstration at the same venue.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that law enforcement authorities detained two female party workers, Husna Butt and Huma, during the protest.

He criticised the move as indicative of what he described as the "authoritarian conduct" of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government. However, police officials did not respond to queries regarding these allegations.

Fahmeeda Laghari, a third-year medical student, reportedly died after shooting herself at her residence, allegedly following prolonged harassment within her college.

Her family has claimed that those responsible include the institution's principal and several students, as highlighted by Dawn.

Residents of Satellite Town and rights activists also held demonstrations at a nearby toll plaza, reiterating demands for justice and accountability.

Law enforcement agencies have carried out raids in multiple areas, detaining some suspects, while efforts to capture others were still ongoing in the region, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)