Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has raised concerns regarding the eligibility of individuals associated with the caretaker government to participate in the upcoming Senate elections, citing constitutional constraints, Dawn reported.

According to PTI-backed MNA Ali Mohammad Khan, individuals who held positions in the interim caretaker setup are constitutionally barred from contesting elections they oversaw.

He referenced Article 224(1B) of the Constitution to support his argument, stating, "Members of the caretaker Cabinets including the caretaker Prime Minister and the caretaker Chief Minister and their immediate family members shall not be eligible to contest the immediately following elections to such Assemblies," as quoted by Dawn.

Khan emphasised the irony of former caretaker officials vying for positions in the current government, questioning the legality of such actions. He expressed bewilderment, remarking, "If they can't even contest elections how can they even think of joining the cabinet of the incumbent government? Strange things are happening in Pakistan!"

Former PTI leader Shireen Mazari echoed these sentiments, labelling the upcoming Senate polls as an "electoral circus." She criticised the candidature of Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Mohsin Naqvi, suggesting a disregard for constitutional provisions. Mazari highlighted the case of Aimal Wali altering his domicile to qualify for Senate candidacy and recalled the resignation of caretaker minister Sarfraz Bugti in preparation for elections.

However, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disputed the PTI's assertions, asserting that Article 224(1B) does not preclude caretaker officials from contesting Senate elections. Tarar clarified that the article specifically prohibits them from participating in the first assembly election following their interim tenure.

To illustrate his point, Tarar cited the example of PTI leader Ali Zafar, who successfully ran for the Senate after serving as caretaker law minister in 2018. In fact, the PTI leader has wrongly interpreted Article 224 as his claim has no relevance with the said article," the minister added. (ANI)

