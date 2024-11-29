Karachi [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Ministry on Friday formed a Joint Investigation Team to probe suspects involved in the Karachi Airport blast in which two Chinese nationals were killed, ARY News reported on Friday.

The eight-member JIT team, headed by the Deputy Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department, will investigate the arrested suspects, Muhammad Javed and Gul Nisa.

The JIT has officials from security agencies, Rangers, Special Branch, Karachi Police, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which have to submit a report to Interior Ministry within 15 days.

The Joint Investigation team has the freedom to take assistance of any probe agency.

Earlier on November 23, Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court sent the two suspects for a 10-day physical remand for killing two Chinese nationals, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the duo assisted the suicide bomber, who targeted a convoy of Chinese nationals near the airport. The police claimed that the suspects are linked with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army.

The said attack took place on October 6 in Pakistan's port city of Karachi in which at least three people including Chinese nationals were killed.

Pakistan news outlet Geo News said that at least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan condemned the attack.

The Embassy in a statement said the attack took place at about 11 pm on October 6 when "a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, the capital city of the country's south Sindh province."

As per Xinhua news outlet, the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement on a social media platform, while the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed it.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist act, express deep condolences to the victims of the two countries, and extend sincere condolences to the injured and their relatives," a statement by the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said. (ANI)

