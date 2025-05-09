Cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit USD 103,000 today, May 9. Notably, BTC rose by five per cent today. The development comes a day after bitcoin touched the USD 99,300 mark on Thursday, May 8. In India, bitcoin is currently priced at INR 83,76.336.49 and has grown by 2.65 per cent. The cryptocurrency is expected to stay over the USD 1,00,000 valuation, but the growth would depend on several factors. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 09, 2025: RBL Bank, Ultratech Cement, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Rises by Over 5% Today

JUST IN: Bitcoin hits $103,000, is up over 5% today. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 8, 2025

