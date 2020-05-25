World News | PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Discuss COVID-19 Situation, Collaboration Between Two Countries

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in which they shared their assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Amphan and discussed the COVID pandemic situation and collaboration between the two countries.

The Prime Minister conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Says 532 Flights Operated on Monday Carrying 39,231 Passengers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

"The two leaders shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in both countries. The leaders also discussed the COVID pandemic situation and the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in this regard," a PMO release said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's support to Bangladesh in addressing these challenges.

Also Read | Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Eid Mubarak to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

He conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Bangladesh Prime Minister and "the friendly people of Bangladesh," the release said.

The Prime Minister also referred to his conversation with Sheikh Hasina in a tweet.

"Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh, a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India's continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)