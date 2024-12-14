Bhuvaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 14 (ANI): The 2nd edition of the 'Purvodaya Perspectives', an international conference with the theme, 'Reclaiming India's Maritime Heritage - Perspectives, Prospects, and Prognosis' is being held in Odisha's Bhuvaneshwar from December 14 to 15.

According to the MEA official statement, the conference is being organised by The Energy Forum (TEF) with support from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as a part of the Ministry's various foreign policy outreach initiatives.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East), MEA delivered the keynote address on the theme of the Conference.

In his address, Secretary Mazumdar highlighted the role of the maritime economy in achieving the economic potential of India's Eastern Seaboard States, including Odisha and initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Indo-Pacific, SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the press statement by the MEA observed.

Earlier this year in September during the QUAD Summit which took place in the US, Prime Minister Modi highlighted, "Free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment".

In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated PM's vision of SAGAR during the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024. He had said, "India's vision for the Indo-Pacific is based on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's idea of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) as we believe in fostering partnerships that prioritise sustainable development, economic growth and mutual security".

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote, "Secy(East) @JaideepMazumder delivered keynote address on the theme "Reclaiming India's Maritime Heritage- Perspectives, Prospects, and Prognosis" at the 2nd edition of the "Purvodaya Perspectives" in Bhuvaneshwar, Odisha today. #PurvodayaPerspectives2024."(ANI)

