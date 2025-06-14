Colombo, Jun 14 (PTI) Sri Lankan police on Saturday said it launched a probe into an anonymous call threatening that 10 police stations in the Northern Province would be attacked.

The Kankesanthurai Police Station received a threat call around 1 p.m. on June 11 warning about the attack, the police said.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Mission in Tel Aviv Establishes 24×7 Helpline After Escalation With Tehran.

It said investigations had been launched in connection with the threat.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division said enhanced security measures were being implemented to ensure the safety of police stations across the Northern Province.

Also Read | Iran Calls Nuclear Talks With US Meaningless After Israeli Strikes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)