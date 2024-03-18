Dubai [UAE], March 17 (ANI/WAM): Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club were crowned champions at the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup, held at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, from March 15-16.

The championship, exclusive to adult athletes, saw the country's best male and female competitors locking horns, culminating in Al Wahda securing the top position in the men's division and Baniyas claiming victory in the women's category.

In the men's division, Al Wahda demonstrated high technical skills and resilience, outperforming Baniyas, the defending champions, and snatching the title that the team held for the last four years. Similarly, in the women's division, Baniyas were on top of their game and retained title from last year, forcing Al Wahda to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Al Wahda improved its position from third place last year to second place this year in the women's division.

Additionally, Al Ain also delivered commendable performances, securing the third position in both the men's and women's divisions.

Following the thrilling finals, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar, crowned the winners. He was accompanied by Abdulmunem Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, and Youssef Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member.

Alhashmi extended his gratitude to Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa for gracing the event with his presence and awarding the winners. "This year's Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup featured the brightest local champions making the competition the strongest ever. The enthusiastic crowd, exceptional organisation, and dedication of the teams also contributed to the success of the event," said Alhashmi.

Alhashmi congratulated the winners and expressed appreciation to the clubs for their important role in promoting jiu-jitsu and nurturing talents, as well as creating a competitive environment that helps athletes excel in the sport.

Obaid Meftah, Chairman of Al Wahda Sports Group Company, commented, "We can't be happier with achieving the men's division title, which we have been waiting for four years. Our athletes have worked hard for this moment and deservedly earned their share of the podium. We dedicate this great victory to H.H.Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Al Wahda Club, our biggest supporter, and to the entire Al Wahda family and loyal fans."For his part, Salem Nayef Al Kathiri, Vice Chairman of the Sports Games Company and Executive Director of Baniyas Club, congratulated H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, President of Baniyas Club, and members of the Board of Directors of the club for the women's division title. "The women athletes were able to maintain the title while the men's team finished as runners-up, after dominating the title for four consecutive years. The limitless support of the wise leadership is the primary reason for all the achievements made by our athletes."

One of the thrilling matchups in the Men's finals was Omar Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda club taking on Zayed Alktheri of Baniyas. "The match against Zayed Al Kathiri was a historic moment. Beating a champion of his stature is an achievement, but I believe that whoever wins, our beloved country is the final winner as we strive to honour the nation and leadership with our performances," added Al Suwaidi.

Baniyas' Balqees Al Hashmi was also in top form today as she defeated Aysha Al Shamsi by points. She said, "I want to congratulate Aysha for her brilliant performance. She's a tough athlete to compete against and a person I admire a lot. It was a great competition, and we both played well."

Khaled Al Shehhi, a star athlete from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said, "I tried my best to support my colleagues in earning the maximum points and winning the title, but this year the results were not the way we expected. However, achieving third place in such a prestigious tournament as the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup is still a significant accomplishment. It's now time to learn from this experience and better prepare for the next competition." (ANI/WAM)

