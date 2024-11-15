Washington, DC [US], November 15 (ANI): Former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins became the latest addition to Donald Trump's cabinet, as the US President-elect announced him as the nominee for the next US Secretary of Veterans Affaiss (VA).

In a statement on Thursday, Trump expressed his confidence in Collins' ability to advocate for active duty service members, veterans, and military families.

"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need. Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our Country in this very important role," the statement read.

Collins, a veteran himself, is currently serving as a chaplain in the US Air Force Reserve Command and had also fought in the Iraq War for the US.

Following his nomination as the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Collins said that he was honoured to accept Trump's nomination and they would "fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they've earned."

"Honored to accept Donald Trump nomination as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Our heroes deserve the best care and support. We'll fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they've earned. Together, we'll make the VA work for those who fought for us. Time to deliver for our veterans and give them the world-class care they deserve," Collins said in a post in X.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced the name of Robert F Kennedy Jr. as the next US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy Jr is the nephew of the 35th President of the US, John F Kennedy.

Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.

On Wednesday, Trump nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the Attorney General of the US, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State and former Congresswoman Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

Additionally this week, he announced Tesla CEO Elon Musk, along with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Moreover, Trump nominated former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Joseph McGinley as White House Counsel, Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin as Administrator of the United States Environmental Protective Agency (EPA), and Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense. (ANI)

