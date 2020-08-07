The Kia Sonet Sub Compact SUV finally broke covers on Friday at its world premiere event organised by the South Korean automaker. The production-ready version of the SUV bears very similar design and styling elements with the concept that was put on a show at the Auto Expo 2020. The carmaker revealed at the premiere that the Sonet will be produced in India. And, the company will be using India as an export base for the Made-in-India Sonet SUV. When launched, the Sonet SUV will take on the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon & others in the Sub-4m segment. Kia Sonet World Premiere Highlights.

The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV comes with a bold and muscular design which is highlighted by the brand's signature nose grille and 'Crown Jewel' LED headlights with LED DRLs. The DRLs are integrated with side indicators. Other design highlights include matte-finished silver fog lamp inserts, large air vents, 'Turbo' shaped front skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights and more.

The Kia Sonet will also be offered in two trims - GT Line and Tech Line. The sporty GT-Line trim enhances the sporty appeal for enthusiasts via its multiple design and functional elements, both inside and out.

Inside, the cabin of the Sonet is well laid-out with a sweeping-style dashboard with a minimalist center console. It also gets a10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and live traffic.

Additional features that will be seen on the Sonet are Smart Pure air purifier with virus protection, Bose seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer, ventilated driver and front-passenger seats, LED sound mood lighting, remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key, multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models, wireless smartphone charger with cooling function and more.

The company will be offering 30+ segment-best features, and 57 UVO Connect features including voice assist on the Sonet. For safety, the SUV will come equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), auto headlights, Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), among other highlights.

Coming to the mechanical front, the Sonet SUV will be offered with two petrol and one diesel engines. The two petrol engines will be a 1.2-litre refined Smart stream mill and a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi performance-oriented unit. There will also be a diesel engine option, which is a 1.5-litre oil burner. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, a 7-speed DCT & 6-speed iMT unit.

