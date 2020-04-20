2020 Triumph Street Triple RS To Be Launched in India on April 22; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS (Photo Credits: Triumph)

Triumph Motorcycles India has finally announced the launch date for the highly-anticipated 2020 Street Triple RS. The motorcycle will be launched in India on April 22, 2020, amid lockdown. As the entire nation is under lockdown, the British two-wheeler manufacturer will be officially launching the bike through an online event that will be streamed online via its official Twitter account. The upcoming 2020 Street Triple RS will get a more aggressive front profile, revamped styling, BS6 compliant engine and several new features.

Previously, the motorcycle was supposed to hit the Indian market on March 25. However, the launch event was postponed due to lockdown for containing the Coronavirus Pandemic. The company confirmed that the new launch date will be officially announced after March 31.

Visually, the middle-weight naked motorcycle looks more aggressive thanks to the twin LED headlamps, which has been revised for a new look. The headlamp will also come with an integrated DRLs. Additional tweaks on the new Triumph Street Triple RS will be slightly tweaked fuel tank design, tank extensions, radiator guards, belly pan and tail section. Moreover, the TFT instrument console will feature new graphics along with Bluetooth connectivity and GoPro controls.

Mechanically, the 2020 Street Triple RS will be powered by a BS6 compliant 765cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit will be tuned to produce 122PS of power with a torque of 79Nm. It will be mated with a 6-speed gearbox with Triumph shift assist. The new BS6 Street Triple RS will produce the same power figures, however, the torque figure has been increased by 2Nm.

The suspension duties will be carried out by 41mm USD forks up front with fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 at the rear. It will also get 17-inch 5-spoke cast aluminium alloy wheels. The braking duties will be done by twin 310mm floating discs from Brembo up front wheel and single 220mm disc at the rear.

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is likely to be priced slightly higher than than the predecessor. The outgoing model costs Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). We speculate that it could be priced somewhere around Rs 11.4 lakh. When launched, the middle-weight naked roadster will take on KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821, Kawasaki Z900 and the Suzuki GSX-750.