Mercedes-Maybach, the German carmaker officially launched the GLS 600 Ultra-luxury SUV in India at Rs 2.43 Crore (ex-showroom). Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC now sets a new benchmark in the luxury SUV segment and is unmatched with its exquisite offerings. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is based on the new-gen GLS SUV that was sold in India last year. The company has claimed that 50+ units of the SUV have already been booked. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launched in India at Rs 39.90 Lakh, Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Maybach GLS 600 comes in two trim options - Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim standard and Brown open-pore walnut wood trim standard.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz)

In addition to this, the SUV also gets three Upholstery options - Black Nappa leather standard, Nappa leather- Mahogany brown/macchiato beige standard and Nappa leather – design Crystal white/silver grey pearl optional. The front end of the SUV features a large Maybach-styled chrome grille with LED headlights.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz)

Mechanically, it comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system The engine generates 557hp of power and 730Nm of peak torque. The 48V system provides an additional 22hp and 250Nm boost. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz)

On the inside, the SUV comes loaded with features such as four-zone climate control, automatically extending side steps, the chauffeur package to adjust the co-driver seat from the rear, panoramic roof, adaptive air suspension, heated and ventilated front and rear seats. For safety, 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 gets eight airbags, ABS, ESP, lane keep assist, blind-spot assist, active brake and steering assist and tyre pressure monitoring. The SUV will compete with Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Land Rover Range Rover.

