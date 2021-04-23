The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition will be launched on April 19. As one of the exhibitors, ZHAOWEI (Booth: 6BF261, Stock Code: 003021) will showcase powerful micro-drive technology towards Automobile Drive System and a portfolio of drive systems ranging from 3.4mm to 45mm.

Under a new round of scientific and industrial revolution, scientific and technological achievements are updated at a high speed, and excellent products are emerging at home and abroad. Facing the great pressure of transformation and adjustment we must seize the development opportunities of "New Infrastructure".

The theme of Auto Shanghai 2021 is "Embracing Change". ZHAOWEI, as a long-established enterprise in the field of micro drive system, has never been satisfied with the existing products in the past 20 years, never stop innovating and developing, and has independently researched and developed many high-quality products with low energy consumption and high efficiency; we are never confined to the traditional platform, riding on the 5G times, deeply integrating the digital economy, and actively participate in many online and offline exhibition activities.

Future Automobile Solutions

ZHAOWEI continues to focus on intelligent drive solutions, one of the mature products is Electric Park Brake (EPB) Gearbox . In order to make the gearbox respond in a short time and output large torque under high current, through the analysis and design of the electric park brake system, ZHAOWEI modifies the gears and tooth profiles of the electric park brake system, achieving small volume and large torque, and low noise and reducing the impact of product noise and vibration on the performance of the module.

Besides, the Electronic Lock of EV Charger Plug Drive Module is also another high-quality product.

ZHAOWEI uses the reduction gearbox and the screw rod to make the charging plug stably stay in the buckle of the socket or the fixed seat when the charging pile is moving forward, and the anti-off lock function is achieved. When the charging is completed (in the reverse movement) and the socket or the buckle of the fixed seat is separated, the unlocking function is achieved, which improves the charging safety, and the electric vehicle can be charged under the condition of unattended care.

The era of the green car is around the corner, and intelligent driving and intelligent services are the future trends. We are still waiting for you to witness our more innovations. Welcome to our booth (Booth: 6BF261) and come to browse our drive systems and chat with our technical engineers!