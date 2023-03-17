New Delhi, March 17 : German luxury auto behemoth BMW has officially teased the next generation 5 Series at the annual conference 2023. BMW is currently commemorating the golden jubilee of the 5 Series moniker.

The BMW 5 Series started its successful journey back in 1973 when it first hit the production line. BMW has also revealed that not only the next generation 5 Series is preparing for its global debut, it will also have a new electric member joining its family, named as the BMW i5. Honda’s New Midsize SUV Is All Set for Its Imminent India Launch; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

BMW 5 Series and i5 - Design, Specs, Launch Timeline :

There’s still some time left for the next-gen BMW 5 Series’ global unveiling. It will first debut in its flashy concept version to explain the tech bits, and then it will be followed by the actual production-spec version, although there shouldn’t be many differences in the two versions. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 Unveiled With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrains; Checkout All Key Details Here.

The new 5 Series is based on a flexible powertrain architecture, and will come with a range of powertrain options including plug-in hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol, and diesel powertrains, and now it will be joined by the new all-electric i5 as well.

The i5 will have larger dimensions than the G30 and will boast of the latest tech laden interior including the new Curved Display with OS8.5. The upcoming BMW i5 is expected to share its powertrain with the i4 M50i, as per the indications of the luxury carmaker. The i5 sedan come alongside its i5 Touring or station wagon version.

The next generation BME 5 Series is set to have its global launch in October this year, while deliveries will begin early next year. It is likely to launch in India debut soon after its international deliveries commence. The new all-electric BMW i5 is also expected to be launched in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2023 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).