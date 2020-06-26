Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the BS6 version of the Grazia 125 scooter. Introduced with a starting price of Rs 73,336 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon), the BS6 compliant Grazia scooter is offered in two variants – Standard and Deluxe. The newly launched Grazia 125 BS6 comes with new features such as LED headlamp with split LED position lamp, multi-function switch, engine start-stop switch, integrated headlamp beam & passing switch and side stand indicator with engine-cut off function. Cyberattack on Honda: Japanese Carmaker Says It Has Been Hit by Cyberattack That Disrupted Its Business.

It is made available in four colour options - Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Axis Grey. Moreover, the intelligent instrument display on the scooter is designed to give the rider with information such as distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency. The meter also displays details like three-step ECO indicator, clock and service due indicator.

BS6 Honda Grazia 125 (Photo Credits: Honda 2Wheelers India)

Mechanically, the Honda Grazia employs a BS6-compliant 125cc, the single-cylinder motor with Honda's Eco-Technology and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The upgraded engine is tuned to produce 8.14bhp of maximum power at 6,000rpm against the peak torque of 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm.

BS6 Honda Grazia 125 Scooter Launched in India (Photo Credits: Honda 2Wheelers India)

The scooter also comes with features like the idling stop system and the Honda ACG Starter. For suspension, the scooter gets telescopic forks up front and three-step adjustable suspension at the rear. The company is providing the scooter comes with a 6-year warranty package inclusive of three years standard and three years extended warranty (optional).

