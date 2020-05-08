Create Your Own Formula of Success

Gutemberg Dos Santos

Do you really want to copy and paste things in your life or want to create your own formula? When you read a book on success and leadership, you can read it to copy and paste that information and apply it to your life. But it won’t work for you. Gutemberg Dos Santos is an entrepreneur and he is extremely interested in people to develop their own formula for success. He promotes the crypto economy and is a specialist in personal development. He is a blockchain influencer. If we analyze some recent technologies we can see some odd ones that are capable of disrupting the digital workspace and creating worldwide opportunities in various domains. The blockchain technology has shown tremendous potential over the past few years.

Currently, he shares his vision of entrepreneurship and leadership to businessmen and entrepreneurs. When you choose to be a leader, life proves your commitment. He is a successful businessman who at an early age began to develop his entrepreneurial capacity in different business areas and focusing on technology and personal development. From his hard experience, he decided to appear as a life coaching.

Gutemberg Dos Santos is a businessman and philanthropist, excelling in marketing and software industries. He is a man that has built his path to success with hard work and determination. His professional career began at a young age. At 11, he began a resale business where he made a profit on the very first day. He always knew that he wanted to become a businessman. But it was not until age 17 when he met Hagen Horst when his career really took off. With Horst´s guidance and inspiration, Dos Santos broke all the records in the industry within the first year. After growing and having well-established software companies, he moved to the United States. He had to overcome many obstacles and create his own path. Having no significant connections, and the cultural differences, made the road harder for him. But he said;

“Being comfortable is the most dangerous state to be in”

He sponsors smart hardware and artificial intelligent internet of things, development continues building his sports sponsorship portfolio by supporting athletes that compete in NASCAR Mexico, Formula 1, Formula 3, Formula 4 and the Mercedes Benz cup.

Gutemberg Dos Santos realized that many people have tried to achieve success by following recipes to the letter without obtaining results. He wants people to realize that what they have been looking for outside and in other people is not how the race to succeed works. Achieve the success you are looking for with the recognition of your own abilities, creating your own formula. Everyone has a personal formula for being a leader and a successful person. Do not wait and start identifying your personal abilities to make your own version of success, not imitating not copying, but being yourself.

He is also going to launch a book with the title “Create your own formula”. But he said that a self-improvement book will not have a positive effect on you if you do not know how to identify what works for you and what does not.

