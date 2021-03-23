The way to success in life is beset with uncertainties and risk and only those who dare to overcome them can enjoy the glory. This is the exact story of the Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd who marked it foray into the Frozen Food category in the period where most businesses were planning a lot of disinvestment due to the covid pandemic. GOELD is a 100% vegetarian frozen foods brand from Shri. Bajrang Alliance Limited, one of Central India’s leading business enterprises. Since its launch during the pandemic in June 2020, GOELD has rapidly grown across India and abroad.

GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent. Major consignments are being shipped out to South East Asian major’s like New Zealand and Australia. It has also made committed entries into the UAE and has earmarked North America & Europe as key ports for trade. Their range comprises of vegetarian cuisines, made at 100% vegetarian kitchens, targeted at Indian as well as global palettes across snacks, Indian and global breads range, Desserts and pre-cut vegetables. Their technology and human capital investments are encouraging for the frozen foods categories’ march across emerging markets.

In its recent development, GOELD is soon starting its operations at Chandigarh, the Tri-city. Also, looking to the massive demand from the market, GOELD is launching its ambitious new products ‘Dal Makhni’ and ‘Paneer Butter Masala’ in retail market. The launch ceremony will take place in one of its retail stores on 20th March in Noida, UP. Chef Ajay Chopra, one of the most celebrated Chefs in the Indian Food Industry will launch the two products with live cooking session.

GOELD is also participating in the Indusfood being held on 20-21 March 2021.The 4th edition of Indusfood is the first physical F&B trade show being organised in India post the covid-19 pandemic. Indusfood is also the most comprehensive F&B marketplace in the South Asia region showcasing F&B products, processing and packaging technology. It is one of the major platform for the Indian food industry to interact with its B2B Indian and international buyers and business partners. GOELD’s participation in Indusfood help build a collaborative model for the frozen categories’ spread across different geographies.

Says Archit Goel, their Director & CFO : Indusfood conducted by Government of India will boost export from our country. We intent to exhibit our wide range of frozen food products to our prospective buyers, business partners and the stakeholders. Through our participation in Indusfood 2021 we will extend our footprint across the globe, very soon.