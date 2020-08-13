Being an entrepreneur is all about being passionate and that is the core personality trait in Mr. Shreyam Shukla, owner of DECAFE. One can get inspired to make a difference with various things, for Shreyam Shukla it was a visit to Rodeo Drive when he went to LA. He says, “I was in LA in November 2018 and I went to rodeo drive and seeing all these big brands like Gucci and Dior and LV in person, I was so fascinated and later when I came back to India, in January 2019, I started researching on how to start a business and specifically how to start an online business.” Shukla’s passion for shopping and fashion industry made him choose this business.

Explaining the services DECAF offers he said, “It is all about e-commerce; from buying a domain to scaling up to 6 figures. My company provides everything in social media marketing and influencer marketing and e-commerce business.” His approach is of solid work and giving Tiffany service along with Branding and Identity. Shukla says,“ Things have changed and we have changed from the old "push" marketing to "pull marketing.”

DECAF services are available not only on the local and national levels but across the globe. For a young entrepreneur, his sense of responsibility is proven when he says, “Owning a business that employs 10 people means that I also have the responsibility for 10 families that depend on me to make good decisions. I also have a responsibility to my customers and vendors. In the end, I am ultimately responsible.”

Shukla’s day starts around 12.00 pm and he completes major tasks by 4.00 and then he enjoys playing e-sports while doing necessary coordination over calls.

Shreyam's advice to the new generation of entrepreneurs is to believe in oneself and be persistent. He says, “You would not know in the beginning if it is the right idea or not. Success will take time but keep reminding yourself, miles to go before I sleep. It is okay to make mistakes too, but learn from them.”