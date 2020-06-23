Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has kept its global EV throne in April despite sales dropping as much as 75% in the month before. What really puts this number into perspective is that it is twice the global fall in EV sales. Despite this severe drop, Tesla managed to remain ahead of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC:BMWYY), Volkswagen AG (PTC:VWAGY) and China's BYD Company Limited (OTC:BYDDY).

BMW

BMW seems to be set to rival Tesla with its upcoming vehicle, an all-electric version of the BMW M5. But there is a catch as this impressive model isn't expected to hit the road before 2024.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen actually saw a rise in sales. This score was enabled by strong sales in China which was first to lift restrictions and lead the way to economic recovery. Unlike US auto makers, Volkswagen was able to capitalize on Germany' ability to contain COVID-19. And now, it is going full speed ahead while naming Porsche's CEO run its brand.

BYD

Strong sales in recovering China also benefited BYD and enabled it to retain fourth place. Moreover, on Monday, Warren Buffet's backed battery maker announced it will supply EV batteries to no other than Ford Motor (NYSE:F). Ford's future plans for China greatly resemble that of its Detroit peer, General Motors (NYSE:GM) as they both entered joint partnerships with locals. In 2019, Ford announced it will introduce 30 new or at least significantly redesigned models in China by 2021, most of which will be electric. But we don't know whether COVID-19 interfered with those plans.

Models Ladder

Tesla Model 3 sits on the throne. Renault's (OTC:RNLSY) Zoe and Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Leaf have also kept their positions in second and third place. An interesting trend was the jump up the ladder for Chinese models including the BYD Qin Pro EV, which jumped four positions to number six. Volkswagen’s e-Golf did well also, climbing another spot to number three, thanks to its popularity in China. As for plug-in hybrids, the BMW 530e/Le did well there, scoring a two-spot jump to number five.

The Bright Spot - Specialized Vehicle Equipment

With unemployment hitting record highs, decreased consumer purchasing power will hit the EVs market. Consumers will be more likely to patch up their existing vehicles than commit to a new purchase. This is why the specialized auto equipment market has better odds for a quicker recovery. Additionally, fixing one's car usually cannot wait.

The Wide Spectre of Electrification Era

Cutting on costs doesn't mean all is in favour of traditional internal-combustion engines. The beauty of electrification lies in the innovations it has brought us. One such innovation will be provided by Worksport. Franchise Holdings International's (OTC:FNHI) subsidiary will launch the world's first solar powered tonneau covers for pickup trucks. And we know how much the world loves pickup trucks! Worksport will enable pickup truck to capture and utilize solar energy even if their models haven't been engineered with electric capabilities. So although the EV shift might slow down, it is surely not stopping!

Outlook

On a brighter note, EV sales only dropped by 30% compared to the wider automotive market’s 45% drop in April. But as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow on our lives and the global economy, we have to wonder what the future holds for EVs. Government policies will greatly impact the answer.

Although the US economy turned its back to environmental improvement, Europe is making EVs central to economic recovery. EV fans say that the electric revolution has come too far to be stopped now. If anything, Musk has made it clear that he will use any means necessary to bring Tesla's ambitious plans back to speed.