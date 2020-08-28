David Carpenter believes there’s always a way to win, and a few years ago that philosophy was put to the test when he found himself in a place too dark for most to bear.

He was broke financially, crushed emotionally, and overwhelmed mentally.

After finding quick success as an entrepreneur by earning a company paid for BMW at only 19 years old, David was quickly humbled when he watched his entire business crumble less than 2 years later.

At 21, he was forced to return his car due to the fact he couldn’t keep up with the payments. However, as a relentless competitor his entire life, David refused to give up and decided to launch his second business, which, to his dismay, ended up failing within a year…

Thankfully, David was no stranger to overcoming adversity. His father was financially well off in the early years of his life, but lost it all when David was 10.

Soon after, his parents got divorced and David went on to live with his mom. At 16, David got news his dad was going to prison. With very little money but a lot of heart, David’s mom worked hard to provide for their family which didn’t go unnoticed in the eyes of David. He vowed to repay her one day.

Motivated by the vision of making his mom proud, David looked for a place to channel his energy and get a win in life.

Soon he found bodybuilding. With no trainer, no money, and no experience, he successfully competed in a national competition giving him a newfound sense of confidence. With tons of debt, no savings, and a dream, David was looking for something more, but didn’t know what.

Eventually, he started to reach out to other successful people and asked them for advice on how to become wealthy. Through a series of serendipitous events, David eventually met the man who would become his mentor. This single event served as a catalyst causing David to start a new chapter of his life in the Financial Services Industry.

Then, the unthinkable happened. A couple days after failing his licensing test AGAIN, David got a call informing him that his brother was in the hospital and wasn’t going to make it. That day David lost his only brother…

Broken by the loss of his brother and shackled by maxed out credit cards, David somehow mustered up the courage to ask his mom for a loan to take the test one final time. Feeling like he had no other options; This was his last hope, and after days of studying, David finally passed his exam!

Filled with genuine hope for the first time in years, David went back to work as a waiter and simultaneously completed his Initial Financial Services Training.

During his first week as an agent in the field, he made over $2,600 and instantly knew this was what he had been looking for.

Filled with confidence, David was ready to take on the world, but to his dismay, in his second month, he only made $1,200… With fear and doubt attempting to creep back into his mind, David got a text message from a manager he respected who told him he would never make it, but rather than believing the manager David used the message as motivation and set out to prove him wrong.

The next month, David made over $12,000 and hasn’t looked back since.

Now, only 3.5 years later, at 25 years old, David…

1. Won Agency of the Year

2. 2x Won Office of the Year

3. One of the youngest to Board Of Directors

4. Ranked top sales managers in the world for his company

5. One of the top earners

6. Top leader in overall growth performance factor

Despite all the company accolades he’s earned, David is most proud of being able to fulfill the promise he made to his mom by providing for her financially.

His goals for 2020 are simple…

1. Make $1,000,0000

2. Help 50 people hit a six-figure income

3. Help create a dream company for his friends and family and help his team become the most successful team in the history of the 100-year-old company he’s partnered with.

Long term, his goal is to be a catalyst for the evolution of the 1.4 Trillion Dollar Financial Services Industry. He see’s it as an industry stuck utilizing 20th-century techniques and plans to revolutionize it through the introduction of attraction marketing via social media and digital branding. He’s personally utilized these techniques to set records in a 100 year old company and know’s others can, and inevitable will, do the same.

He also wants to transform people’s lives through helping them become financially free and reaching them values and character as his mentor has taught him.

Through it all, David’s story is ultimately one of hope. It’s one of overcoming despite the odds, and if he can do it, so can you.

His two biggest pieces of advice for other entrepreneurs is to first, find someone who is achieving the results you want and master what they do. Gaining personal mentorship from people who have already done what you’re looking to do is a basic, but oftentimes overlooked success principle. If you want to be young and make a lot of money, simply find someone who is young and making a lot of money to learn from. When you say what they say and do what they do, you’ll get what they get. Second, use adversity as fuel and realize that it’s always darkest before the dawn. He encourages people to remember that where you’re at right now doesn’t matter, it’s all about where you’re going.

For more information on his story, either email or message David via social media.

Facebook: David Carpenter

Instagram: davidecarpenter_

Email: davidcarpenter@altig.com