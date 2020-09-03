The urge of moving forward and the adorable hunger of improving oneself professionally as well as intellectually is perhaps the driving force behind most marvels in this world. Specifically, in today’s age of absolute competition and constant improvement, it is not enough for any professional to just stay contented on a position for the rest of his/her life. The same situation was face by Dr. Mark X Lowney when he started his medical career. Despite having humble beginnings, he ultimately made his way to the top of his profession. It was at that point the he decided he should open his own clinics and surgical organizations. It was not mere a business advancement but the motif behind taking such a revolutionary step was to make the facility of age management and sexual wellness common among the masses, since at that time no such clinical establishments were there particularly in the field of Female Health Care and Hygiene.

It is to be noted here by all the aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals that this road to self-sufficiency and having your own business is not smooth at all. To do so first you need to be kind of a pioneer in your field or at least you need to be good enough that people can put their trust on you to visit you in your own establishment.

It is also to be noted here by all the young doctors and paramedical staff that in the field of medicine and surgery the options are quite limited as far as entrepreneurial ventures are concerned. Especially, if you do not have any further specialization after your formal MBBS or BDS, then the chance of you being able to open your own clinic or hospital are dim. Just notice the footsteps of Dr. Mark X Lowney in this regard. He firstly followed his dream of becoming a renowned gynecologist, then acquired a considerable amount of experience in this regard and that too after having all the concerned specializations. He obtained the board certification from England in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

It is also to be noted here that in order to set on your own entrepreneurial voyage, you need to target the right sector. For instance, during the days Dr. Mark X Lowney established his Body Sculpting or Body Modification Clinics, mid 90s were at the peak, the trend of body modification and beautification was newly booming. Dr. Mark X Lowney targeted the willing audience quite smartly yet ethically and paved his career path further in this regard. Also, the competition in this field at that time was close to being nonexistent. All Dr. X Mark X Lowney needed was professionalism and dedication from his side and a dash of luck on the top, which he surely had. The key aspect of Dr. Lowney’s strategy during all this tenure was targeting both the genders for selling his services. For instance, he provided the facility of skin tightening to cope with the loosened skin after body weight reduction along with the gender specific buttocks and breast augmentation service.

Dr. Lowney’s footsteps clearly lead towards the path of excellence while being close to rationality. He established Advanced Body Sculpting of New England and StudioEros, two of his own personal clinical establishments. He surely knew how to sell his professional services with respect to the demands of time as he later also partnered up with The Lip Bunny Beauty, another beautification service provided by medical professionals. It was by that time that masses, especially females, were becoming quite conscious about how their lips look and hence the other modifications as well.

All of this is doable by the young today’s professionals as well, but it requires a great of patience as well. It is to be kept in mind that Dr. Lowney’s success was not earned overnight. He had to practice his profession for several years that too after having specializations, then he had to win his patients’ hearts then and finally he could reach to the epic of his field where he is regarded now as Dr. Feelgood, attributing to the feeling of being “good” his clients have after availing his body modifications and age management services.