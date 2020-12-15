Brooklyn, New York – IRIS CRM is proud to announce its integration with the NMI Reseller Boarding API to enable instant merchant onboarding for the payment processing industry. Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) that use IRIS CRM can onboard merchants directly to NMI, using their own NMI reseller credentials. IRIS CRM’s integration will save employees time and mitigate risk of manual data entry that was required in the past.

As the payments industry’s leading business management platform, IRIS CRM supercharges onboarding accuracy and efficiency by enabling boarding of merchants to NMI in seconds.

“IRIS CRM is dedicated to providing solutions that empower payment processors to grow their businesses faster,” said IRIS CRM founder and President Dimitri Akhrin. “IRIS CRM’s integration with NMI’s Boarding API ensures that payments organizations can enable their merchants with NMI services efficiently and in seconds, using the merchant profile data that already exists in IRIS CRM.”

NMI is a leading unified commerce enablement platform that serves as a powerful private-labeled payment gateway, which includes features that help merchants accept payments online, in-person, and across borders.

“This integration is a welcome addition to our family of value-added services,” said Jennifer Sherman, NMI’s SVP of Product. “It helps ISOs to streamline the onboarding experience for merchants and simplifies access to further tools that can help partners and their merchants thrive.”

IRIS CRM assists in many other areas of day-to-day payments industry operations such as lead management, TurboApp direct-to-processor merchant onboarding, merchant portfolio management, and residuals income calculations.

IRIS CRM’s NMI Boarding API integration includes compatibility with Chase Paymentech Tampa, Elavon, First Data Nashville, First Data Omaha, TSYS, and Worldpay networks. Merchants using NMI’s gateway can accept payments across a variety of methods including e-commerce, retail with EMV, mobile, contactless, integrated software and unattended terminals.

About IRIS CRM:

IRIS CRM is a leading merchant services CRM designed specifically for the unique needs and challenges of independent sales organizations (ISOs), payment facilitators, and their merchants. IRIS CRM provides reporting on more than 300,000 active merchants each month and offers ISOs the ability to handle many aspects of their merchant acquisition, onboarding, support, and residual income calculations through a single platform. By automatingand streamlining the most repetitive and time-consuming tasks performed by ISOs, IRIS CRM enables agents, support staff, and management to spend less time on manual processes and more time on generating new revenue.

About NMI: