In today’s time, network marketing has seen drastic growth and many entrepreneurs across the globe have built their empire with 6-figure and 7-figure earnings. Today we tell you about Jean Paul Schoor and his inspiring tale of how he became a successful entrepreneur after a lot of hardships since childhood. Born in a village in the municipality of Neunkirchen Seelscheid in Germany, he lived in a house between two cow pastures and there were hardly any neighbours around his home. While he was 3, his parents got separated after which he grew up along with his mother and stepfather.

At the age of 5, he started playing soccer. When he was 6, he went to an elementary school in Neunkirchen Seelscheid and continued playing football. At the age of 10, Jean moved to the Birk district in Lohmar where he did his schooling. He was bullied a little more than other children due to which he could not focus on studies. It also saw him leaving the sport of football after his mother’s insistence to focus more on studies. He was not a bright student neither did he have the focus on his studies. Schoor went off the track when he got intoxicated with smoking, drinking and doing drugs.

At a very early age, Jean had witnessed a downfall in his life. He was lucky enough that a teacher from school lifted him up and motivated him to identify his talent. His mother was always worried about his education and he started focusing more on studies after which he got an apprenticeship as a vehicle mechatronics engineer. Jean did not stay there for long as he was terminated because of his irregular attendance at the vocational school. “I did not stop trying. I wanted to make my mother proud and then I worked sincerely and completed my training at Bosch Service in Siegburg”, stated Jean.

He further added, “I realized job or working under someone becomes stagnant at some point. But I had to complete my training and do the job to clear off debts. While my apprenticeship ended, my uncle told me to keep working every day and not wait for the weekends to party and relax. He does not have fun but he likes what he does. It was clear to find my purpose before doing work.” After getting a diploma degree in mechanical engineering, Jean did many jobs until he realized to work for federal police. He cleared all the exams but unfortunately failed to make it due to his serious ligament tear. Back to square one, Schoor could not do what he wished. Little did he know that there was some huge surprise destiny had for him. When he was 22, he made a trip to abroad in Thailand and Turkey for 6 months.

“I took a break and explored places while I was travelling. Not only I learnt about different people and cultures but also got the idea about entrepreneurship which motivated me to start my own business”, said Schoor.

He then founded a marketing company when he was 22. In its first year, the company did not have many clients but once Jean got well-versed with marketing concepts, the following year changed his fortunes. Today Jean Paul Schoor is among the top 100 network marketers in the world. He has given several speeches amidst the audience of 35,000 people. Not just this, he has an interview along with Eric Worre who is one of the most notable network marketing trainers. Jean has got a team of 7000 sales partners from different parts of the world including Portugal, Canada, Thailand, Holland, Italy and Switzerland. Till 2025, the millionaire entrepreneur has set a goal of building a network of one million people. His humbleness, hard work and discipline have changed the game in the marketing world. The entrepreneur after the coronavirus crisis is keen on hosting the greatest gala evenings with the top-notch network marketers from all over the world.