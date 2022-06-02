Kia India will officially launch the EV6 today in the country. The car-maker has been teasing the vehicle on its official YouTube and other social media channels. Bookings for the EV6 are open since May 26, 2022, and customers can get their hands on the vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs 3 lakh across the Kia dealership or via the Kia India website. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Kia India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. All-Electric Kia EV6 Sedan Launched in South Korea: Report.

Kia EV6 could be available in two variants - the GT and GT-Line AWD. It is likely to come with an all-black interior with black suede seat and vegan leather bolsters. Kia EV6 will be available in India with a choice of five exterior colours - moonscape, snow white pearl, runway red, aurora black pearl and yacht blue.

Kia EV6 (Photo Credits: Kia India)

The design inspiration for EV6 comes from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. But there’s more to it than meets the eye. Electric was never this inspiring. Book Now: https://t.co/qjaO2Gjo8n#Kia #TheKiaEV6 #TheNextFromKia #MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) June 1, 2022

Kia EV6 will pack a 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack and will offer a range of 528 km per charge. The rear-wheel-drive GT variant will produce a power of 229 hp and a torque of 350 Nm. The AWD variant will generate a maximum power of 347 hp and a peak torque of 605 Nm. On the inside, it will come loaded with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, wireless charging, ambient lighting, ADAS, and augmented reality enabled HUD with details of vehicle speed and turn-by-turn navigation instructions. For safety, Kia EV6 will come with all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, Hill-start assist control and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2022 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).