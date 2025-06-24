Tata Harrier EV was launched earlier this month, and Tata Motors has now shared the full price list of its Harrier EV RWD variants. The Harrier EV offers six terrain modes, which include Normal, Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Snow & Grass, Sand, and Custom. It offers colour options like Pristine White, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide, and Nainital Nocturne. The Harrier EV comes with two battery choices, which include 65 kWh and 75 kWh, with a maximum range of up to 627 km. It features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.53-inch Samsung Neo QLED infotainment screen, and a 540-degree surround camera system. Tata Motors has announced the price details for the Tata Harrier EV RWD variants. The Adventure 65 variant is priced at INR 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Adventure S 65 comes in at INR 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fearless+ 65 will be available for INR 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Fearless+ 75 is priced at INR 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Empowered 75 variant is priced at INR 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Harrier EV bookings will open on July 2, 2025. Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About New Rolls-Royce Electric Coupe Launched in India.

Tata Harrier EV RWD Price

When the SUV with no limits becomes a no brainer.#PriceReveal [Below prices are for RWD only] Which persona do you relate with the most? Tell us in the comments below.#TATAev #MoveWithMeaning #HarrierEV #DeleteImpossible pic.twitter.com/ycGUk4exk7 — TATA.ev (@Tataev) June 23, 2025

