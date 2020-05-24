Meet Matt Par - The 19 Year Old Running 9 Different YouTube Channels

Matt Par

With the millions of channels that currently exist on Youtube, there is always something new to watch. YouTube as a platform is simple, user-friendly, and accessible. If you’re reading this, you might have even thought to create your own channel on YouTube and try your luck on the platform. You’ve probably seen the millions of businesses that are thriving due to YouTube’s popularity.

One person who has been able to take full advantage of YouTube is a young entrepreneur named Matt Par. Matt is only 19 years old and he runs 9 different channels where he pays other people to make the videos for him. In fact, he doesn't even show his face on 8 of the 9 channels he runs. His personal brand YouTube channel is the only channel where he actually shows his face, and he teaches how to succeed on YouTube yourself.

Along with putting out free content helping people with YouTube, Matt also has launched a training program called Tube Mastery and Monetization that reveals his secrets for YouTube success. Mat admits that succeeding on YouTube is not easy and that it takes a lot of hard work, but Par believes that YouTube is the best business model on the internet if you know how to do it correctly.

By sharing his online knowledge with others he is elevating the bars for those who genuinely want to take their YouTube channels and businesses to the next level. Matt has achieved a lot at a very young age, and we are very excited to see what his future holds, we don’t know, but we are guessing it’s going to be very bright. We wish him and anyone reading this all the best going forward.