Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday officially launched the highly awaited EQC luxury SUV in the country at Rs 99.30 lakhs (all prices are ex-showroom, India). As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering AC Wall Box charger, home electrical charger, 5 years unlimited on-road assistance, 5 years comprehensive service package, 5-year unlimited kilometres extended warranty, 8 years/160000kms battery cover for the first 50 units, which will be inclusive of the launched price. Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV To Be Launched in India on October 8, 2020.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV will be retailed in the country under the EQ brand which is the company's face for EV portfolio worldwide. As a reminder, the German carmaker unveiled the EQ brand at this year's Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

Mercedes-Benz EQC Launched in India (Photo Credits: Mercedes Benz India)

Aesthetically, the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQC sports a futuristic design. It gets a horizontally stacked grille with company insignia sitting in the center. The sleek-looking LEDs upfront and at the rear adds up to SUV's character.

On the inside, the car features a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, energising package, 3-zone climate control, front row ventilation and massage feature, Burmeister sound system, wireless charging, sunroof and more. As far as the safety is concerned, it comes equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, active brake assist, ESP, blind spot assist, attention assist, etc.

Mercedes-Benz EQC Launched in India (Photo Credits: Mercedes Benz India)

The car gets two asynchronous electric motors fitted on each axle producing a combined power output of 400bhp and 760Nm of torque. The car is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. It also offers a range of 471kms in a single charge. The 50kWh fast charger can recharge the battery in 90 minutes whereas the regular 7.4 kWh AC charger ensures full charging in just 10 hours.

