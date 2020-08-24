Brian Crandell, Anderson Douglas, and Julian Heard may be new to trading, but their biggest bet that has paid off is the one they’ve made on themselves. They started off their entrepreneurial journey through the industry of network marketing and learned a lot about sales and communication. They’ve also developed an intuition for creating a brand that people can trust and he’s done that through being transparent and honest. they’ve learned trading the foreign exchange markets over the last two years and have had a great amount of success.

The three had so many people coming to them wanting to learn how to trade and get better that they started their own online trading academy, called A1 Trades. These three traders are looking to not just add value to other traders in the community through their brand by sending out trade ideas, but by helping them become independent and confident enough in the markets to come up with their own trade ideas.

“Everyone has access to the information. We just know how to analyze it better.” -Brian With trading obviously comes risk, to which Brian, Anderson, and Julian encourage traders to practice proper risk management and play the long game. They believe in getting wealthy slow as opposed to trying to get rich quick with a gambler’s mentality. They also believe that not trying to learn a skill right now while everyone is scrambling amongst the pandemic will leave you much worse off than those who do.

“If you don’t take a risk, you’ll end up working for someone else who did.” -Anderson A fair amount of wisdom is encompassed into the crew as well. They believe that it’s more important to look at their failures than it is to look at their wins. They believe that you can learn a lot from your mistakes so that you don’t repeat them. It’s also a great place to hone in on your skillset and your mindset. It also keeps you humble.

“A smart person learns from their mistakes, grows from them, and never makes them again.” -Julian

