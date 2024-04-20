Nissan India has issued a voluntary recall for the Magnite subcompact SUV in India over an issue related to the front door handle. The Japanese carmaker hasn't specified the number of units affected by this recall. However, the company has stated that this recall applies to the units produced between November 2020 and December 2023. Notably, units manufactured after December 2023 aren't affected by this recall. 2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV Interior Teased Ahead of India Launch.

The base-spec XE and mid-spec XL variants of the subcompact SUV are affected due to faulty front door handle sensors. The company has been proactively recalling the SUV at the nearest authorised Nissan service centre for an inspection. The carmaker will commence notifying owners of affected vehicles to get vehicles examined and replace the faulty part, which will be addressed without any additional cost to the customer.

Nissan Magnite (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV comes in 5 trim options - XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, and XV Premium. The SUV is a petrol-only model offered with a choice of two petrol mills - 1.0-litre and 1.0-litre turbo. The former is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill capable of making 72PS of power and 96Nm of peak torque, while the latter is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivering power figures of 100PS and 160Nm. Both the units get a 5-speed manual as standard along with an option for AMT and CVT transmissions. Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 Launch Set on May 9.

Prices for the Nissan Magnite SUV begin from Rs. 5.99 lakh for the base-spec XE variant and go up to Rs. 10.91 for the turbo CVT XV PRE variant (all prices ex-showroom). The SUV competes with rivals like the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue & Renault Kiger. Key features offered on the Magnite SUV are dual front airbags, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument panel, ambient lighting, JBL speakers, wireless phone charging, ESC, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and more.

