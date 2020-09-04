Rapper Rowe Rowe has launched a one-of-a-kind cloud technology platform for the music industry that is set to make it easier for artists and labels to manage their digital content.

The Royal Interval, an online ergonomic cloud technology platform, is bringing disruptive tools to the music industry for the first time, allowing managers as well as artists and labels to more effectively organize their tracks and production assets - one of the key areas where the music industry is still lagging behind in adapting to newer technology.

With a large majority of labels looking to modernize their internal processes for music management, A&R as well as marketing departments can benefit from the new tools now available on Rowe Rowe’s The Royal Interval.

Billed as the competitor to Disco, The Royal Interview helps to void the traditional method of CD and lyrics-on-paper submissions, with a new, efficient management suite for songwriters and producers to organize their tracks. In the process, the rapper aims to help publishing groups, artists and the wider music industry collaborate on projects - and enable them to get properly compensated for their work.

Providing a streamlined upload area for projects, The Royal Interval also boasts a slick interface with a music submission platform which labels and artists can sign up to. This allows them to quickly organize their tracks, album art and much more so that they can get a full 360 picture of their current projects, along with easy-to-use management tools for sharing and multi-user access.

The 21-year-old rapper has been working with a number of major labels in recent months to develop the software into a comprehensive solution that transforms digital organization for the better.

To discover more about Rowe Rowe's latest venture visit The Royal Interval for more information.